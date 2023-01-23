SquaredFinancial Group appoints Nour Hammoury as its Chief Market Analyst

An investor, independent market strategist and financial advisor, Hammoury brings over 15 years of experience focused on forex, stocks and global economic developments. His expertise regularly brings him on major international TV networks, including BBC, Al-Jazeera, Al Hurra, CNBC, and Bloomberg, where he often holds open discussions and sharing insights and readings of the markets and trends.

Philippe Ghanem, Founder of SquaredFinancial, highlighted that Hammoury’s appointment is part of the company commitment to offer traders and investors informed trading to help them make the right investment decision.

He commented:

Nour has the knowledge and background to lead our team of analysts, but most of all, he has the passion. I’m sure that his addition to the team will drive growth value to maintain our clients, root their trust, and attract a wider client base. His expertise will further amplify SquaredFinancial’s aim to change the way people perceive a broker.

Nour Hammoury, Chief Market Analyst at SquaredFinancial, said:

I’m pleased and excited to join SquaredFinancial’s team at this turning point in the company’s journey. The management’s commitment to becoming traders’ first choice and long-term partner advances knowledge and education. Trading is not a get-rich-quick scheme; it needs perseverance and stamina. And this is when market analysis comes in. A trader’s knowledge of the market and its various events is the basis of healthy trading; it is what helps investors make good trading decisions.

Earlier in November last year, SquaredFinancial appointed Andreas Lazarou as its new Chief Commercial Officer.