SquaredFinancial offers retail traders unrestricted access to GameStop

We have for many years been at the forefront of the democratisation of trading by giving increased and easier access to market products and data. We have pushed to create a global market gateway giving all traders the same opportunity as institutional investors. So, following the high-profile activities of ‘Reddit’ traders, we don’t want to be in a position where we restrict access for anyone – this would go against everything we have been trying to achieve. It is this reason we will offer unrestricted access to trade GameStop.

International investment and brokerage firm SquaredFinancial is backing individual and private investors by offering unrestricted access to trade GameStop. The stock became available for all SquaredFinancial traders yesterday.

GameStop (GME – NYSE) is available to trade on the SquaredFinancial MT5 platform as a single stock CFD. Traders who have accounts can access it and new investors can sign-up, and subject to the normal identification and funding checks, can also gain access.

Al Kurdi added:

The new strength shown by individual investors is very significant but as with all trading we have to be sure that the necessary checks and balances are in place. Trading relies on strong regulation, but as long as the participants stay within the guidelines, we will always back innovation and change.

SquaredFinancial has offices in London, Cyprus, Seychelles, Hong Kong, and Geneva and provides global solutions for a rapidly changing investment market. The firm’s focus is on new generation traders and investors who want an easy access, sophisticated, global gateway, providing flexible trading of a full range of financial assets and products.