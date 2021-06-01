SGX names Pol de Win Head of Global Sales and Origination

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) revealed the appointment of Pol de Win as Senior Managing Director, Head of Global Sales and Origination (GSO). De Win is going to take the current Head of GSO, Chew Sutat’s place on 1 July 2021. Will retire from his position on 31 July 2021.
Pol de Win brings a wealth of experience in capital markets advisory and execution of financial services sector transactions across Asia, Europe and the US. Before his appointment at SGX, he served as Managing Director with Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong, heading Southeast Asia Financial Institutions and Fintech (Asia ex-Japan). de Win holds a Master of Science degree from Erasmus University Rotterdam.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Loh Boon Chye, Chief Executive Officer of SGX, commented:
As we enter a new growth stage, we are pleased to welcome Pol to SGX. He adds perspective and experience honed from a vast network of relationships with regional issuers, global investors and major exchanges. With Pol’s leadership, we look forward to broadening and deepening the businesses Sutat and the team have built.
Sutat has spent fourteen years with SGX since he joined in 2007. In his time with the exchange, he has made key contributions in a range of leadership positions.
Loh Boon Chye, added:
Sutat has been a valuable colleague and member of the SGX executive management team over the years, pioneering platforms and products that are a key feature of SGX’s business today. We would like to thank him for his leadership, service and commitment in elevating the significance of our capital markets, and along with it the expansion of SGX’s international business.
In February, SGX partnered with Brussels-based international central securities depositary (ICSD), Euroclear Bank to launch the Orchid bond structure in Singapore, combining domestic bond issuance with global distribution channels.