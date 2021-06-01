SGX names Pol de Win Head of Global Sales and Origination

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) revealed the appointment of Pol de Win as Senior Managing Director, Head of Global Sales and Origination (GSO). De Win is going to take the current Head of GSO, Chew Sutat’s place on 1 July 2021. Will retire from his position on 31 July 2021.

Pol de Win brings a wealth of experience in capital markets advisory and execution of financial services sector transactions across Asia, Europe and the US. Before his appointment at SGX, he served as Managing Director with Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong, heading Southeast Asia Financial Institutions and Fintech (Asia ex-Japan). de Win holds a Master of Science degree from Erasmus University Rotterdam.