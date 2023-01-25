Saxo UK names James Donovan Global Head of Preferred Broker

I am delighted to welcome James to our team. James’ extensive expertise and strategic insight will align perfectly with our ambition as we strengthen and continue to grow our Preferred Broker business across the globe.

Donovan will be based in London and report directly to Adam Seagrave, the Global Head of Sales and Trading.

Fintech specialist focused on multi-asset trading and investment Saxo UK today revealed the appointment of James Donovan as Global Head of Preferred Broker of its subsidiary, Saxo UK Limited.

In his new role, Donovan will be focused on driving Saxo’s Preferred Broker programme to reach its potential in response to the high level of demand, according to the company.

With the Preferred Broker programme, partner clients can enrol their employees onto the platform. Trades are reported to the organisation’s compliance department directly, which ensures that dealing activity of employees is correctly monitored.

James Donovan, Global Head of Preferred Broker, commented:

I am thrilled to join Saxo and look forward to helping shape this unique programme. Saxo is an organisation with ambitious plans for both innovation and scale. I am excited to build further on the company’s excellent reputation as a leader in both investment and trading in a highly competitive environment.

Donovan joins Saxo UK from Cantor Fitzgerald in London, where he served on the Global Sales Trading team covering Asia and European based accounts across Europe and US Markets. He began his career at Merrill Lynch, and has also spent over a decade at UBS in Hong Kong and London, and he has worked at Citibank in Hong Kong.

The announcement of Donovan’s hire follows the recent appointments of Simon Camilleri as Chief Operating Officer and board member and Joanna Moberly as Head of Legal and Company Secretary.