Bank of America’s Simon Camilleri joins Saxo UK as COO

Fintech specialist Saxo today announced it has appointed Simon Camilleri as Chief Operating Officer and board member of its subsidiary, Saxo UK Limited.

Camilleri joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he spent more than 17 years. Most recently, he served as COO and Director of EMEA Rates and Global Non-Linear Rates Trading.

In his new role at Saxo, Camilleri will be based in London and report to Saxo UK’s CEO, Charles White-Thomson.