Bank of America’s Simon Camilleri joins Saxo UK as COO

We are delighted to welcome Simon to the team. His depth and breadth of expertise across the trading and technology sectors will undoubtedly help Saxo as we continue on our ambitious growth strategy. We are determined and focussed on providing our clients with the very best opportunities for differentiation through technology, solid operational foundations and risk management.
Simon Camilleri, said:
Saxo has grown its presence significantly in the UK, providing retail clients with the highest quality products and institutional-like experience all underpinned by operational resilience and the highest regulatory standards. I am very excited to build further on the firm’s well-known reputation in the UK as a leader in both investment and trading in a highly competitive environment.
Throughout his career, Camilleri has also been Senior Client Liaison Manager, Global Investment Manager Services, at State Street Bank and Trust. His career started as a Global Securities Specialist at Mellon Trust.
Camilleri has a vast experience in front-office across multiple global markets trading desks, as well as analytical background and strong track record of delivering business strategies, generating revenue streams and driving efficiencies.
The new appointment comes at a time when Saxo UK is expanding its offering. The announcement also follows the recent appointment of Joanna Moberly as Head of Legal and Company Secretary, and the addition of seasoned industry figures Nicholas Wilcock and Michael Ridley to Saxo UK’s board as Non-Executive Directors in January.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.