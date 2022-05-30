Joanna Moberly joins Saxo Markets UK as new head of legal

Fintech specialist Saxo Bank today announced the appointment of Joanna Moberly as the new Head of Legal and Company Secretary at its UK subsidiary, Saxo Markets UK.

Moberly brings a wealth of experience in financial services law to her new position. She has previously worked for major UK financial institutions such as Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays for more than 10 years.

She joins Saxo from Lloyds Banking Group. While there, Moberly served as Senior Lawyer in the commercial banking team and started her career at global law firm Dentons LLP in the banking and finance teams.