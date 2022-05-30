Joanna Moberly joins Saxo Markets UK as new head of legal

Fintech specialist Saxo Bank today announced the appointment of Joanna Moberly as the new Head of Legal and Company Secretary at its UK subsidiary, Saxo Markets UK.
Moberly brings a wealth of experience in financial services law to her new position. She has previously worked for major UK financial institutions such as Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays for more than 10 years.
She joins Saxo from Lloyds Banking Group. While there, Moberly served as Senior Lawyer in the commercial banking team and started her career at global law firm Dentons LLP in the banking and finance teams.
In her new role, she will be based in London and report to Charles White-Thomson, CEO of Saxo Markets UK. Moberly will also continue to be an active member of the legal community volunteering to mentor College of Law students as well as those young people seeking to enter the legal profession.
Charles White-Thomson, CEO of Saxo Markets UK, said:
Charles White-Thomson Source: LinkedIn
Joanna’s experience will be a major asset to Saxo as we look to grow our business in the U.K. Alongside the recent hires of industry veterans Nicholas Wilcock and Michael Ridley and our new COO, Peter Morris, Joanna is a welcome addition to the team.
Joanna Moberly commented:
Joanna Moberly source: LinkedIn
Saxo is one of the leading firms dedicated to providing an institutional-style experience to retail clients in the U.K. and I look forward to working with my highly esteemed colleagues to help the firm build on its notable presence in a highly competitive environment.
Earlier last week, Saxo strengthened market insights in APAC region with the appointment of Charu Chanana as Market Strategist in Singapore.
