Saxo Bank’s FX volume falls 4% MoM in February

Saxo Bank has released its trading results for February 2023. The Denmark-headquartered financial services provider registered a small monthly, as well as yearly decline in its trading volumes.

Last month’s total trading volume stood at $359.8 million. The number marked a 4% decrease from January’s $375.6 million. On yearly basis, the figure was 14% lower.

The platform saw forex trading volume of $110.8 billion in February, registering a 3.8% drop compared to previous month’s $115.2 billion and 1.7% fall from February 2022.