Saxo Bank surpasses $100 billion in client assets

The global financial services provider Saxo Bank, today announced that it has surpassed $100 billion in client assets. This achievement is a significant milestone in the company’s history, highlighting the growth in client numbers and client deposits, despite the current challenging macroeconomic environment.

Saxo Bank was founded more than thirty years ago during which it has significantly grown. It took 25 years for the company to reach the $20 billion milestone and five years after that it has recorded five times that growth to over $100 billion.