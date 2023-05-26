Saxo Bank surpasses $100 billion in client assets

The global financial services provider Saxo Bank, today announced that it has surpassed $100 billion in client assets. This achievement is a significant milestone in the company’s history, highlighting the growth in client numbers and client deposits, despite the current challenging macroeconomic environment.
Saxo Bank was founded more than thirty years ago during which it has significantly grown. It took 25 years for the company to reach the $20 billion milestone and five years after that it has recorded five times that growth to over $100 billion.
The company’s success has been partly fueled by its approach of swiftly passing on the benefits of central bank rate hikes to its customers. Unlike many other banks, Saxo Bank ensures that clients immediately profit from higher interest rates on their unused funds. This strategy helps clients adjust their investment strategies in line with changing market dynamics.
We are humbled and honoured by our clients’ trust, which has propelled us to reach this historic milestone of surpassing USD 100 billion in client assets. This showcases our ability to support our growing number of clients and partners, navigate challenging markets, and deliver a robust investment experience and platforms tailored to our clients’ needs.
He added
We remain fully dedicated to further investing in improving the client experience to empower our clients with the knowledge, resources, and guidance needed to thrive in today’s challenging economic environment and work towards reaching their financial goals.
