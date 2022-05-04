Saxo Markets names Sean Ma Head of Saxo Institutional in Hong Kong

Online trading and investment specialist Saxo Capital Markets HK Limited today revealed the appointment of Sean Ma as Head of Saxo Institutional. The new hire aims to further expand the institutional offering across the Greater China region.
Saxo Institutional covers wholesale client (B2B2C), as well as direct B2B client businesses. Saxo’s wholesale clients, typically banks, brokers, wealth managers and fintech firms worldwide, are able to provide a comprehensive set of investment products and services via digital platforms, without requiring heavy capital expenditure or continuous maintenance of systems and operations, since all of this is covered by Saxo’s BaaS.
Apart from wholesale, Saxo Institutional also offers B2B services, including prime brokerage and execution services to hedge funds, family offices, prop traders, and corporate hedgers. Saxo grants B2B clients access to a vast set of asset classes, which range from cash products such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, to derivatives such as futures and options (listed and OTC) in a single account.
In his new role as Head of Saxo Institutional, Ma will report to Ivan Chang, Regional Head of Saxo Institutional, APAC and Richard Douglas, CEO of Hong Kong. His responsibilities include leading the Institutional team, exploring business opportunities and driving growth in the region.
Richard Douglas, CEO of Hong Kong, Saxo Markets, said:
Ma brings the expertise and energy we’re looking for and bolsters our overall ambition in the region across both retail and institutional segments.
Ivan Chang, Regional Head of Saxo Institutional, APAC, Saxo Markets, added:
In APAC, we currently work with partners in many sectors. They come to us for a seamlessly integrated and outsourced digital value chain, which allows them to reduce cost and complexity, and focus on their clients. Ma will play a key role as we continue to grow regionally, and we look forward to welcoming more partners in Hong Kong and the region.
Background
In his career before joining Saxo, Ma has worked for top financial institutions in the securities and futures industry and FinTech related sectors. He brings over a decade of experience in his position, having been in several senior management roles. He was also the founding member of two Hong Kong licensed firms, leading the team to fully operational and break even within one year. Half of Ma’s career is spent in Hong Kong, and the other half is in mainland China.
Sean Ma commented:
Sean Ma Source: LinkedIn
It’s my great honour to take on this role and lead the team in the region. The Institutional commercial area is a crucial piece for Saxo. I’m excited to be a part of the growth of a global FinTech pioneer like Saxo. I’m looking forward to contributing to the team and helping our institutional partners to achieve their goals.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.