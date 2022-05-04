Saxo Markets names Sean Ma Head of Saxo Institutional in Hong Kong

Online trading and investment specialist Saxo Capital Markets HK Limited today revealed the appointment of Sean Ma as Head of Saxo Institutional. The new hire aims to further expand the institutional offering across the Greater China region.

Saxo Institutional covers wholesale client (B2B2C), as well as direct B2B client businesses. Saxo’s wholesale clients, typically banks, brokers, wealth managers and fintech firms worldwide, are able to provide a comprehensive set of investment products and services via digital platforms, without requiring heavy capital expenditure or continuous maintenance of systems and operations, since all of this is covered by Saxo’s BaaS.

Apart from wholesale, Saxo Institutional also offers B2B services, including prime brokerage and execution services to hedge funds, family offices, prop traders, and corporate hedgers. Saxo grants B2B clients access to a vast set of asset classes, which range from cash products such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, to derivatives such as futures and options (listed and OTC) in a single account.

In his new role as Head of Saxo Institutional, Ma will report to Ivan Chang, Regional Head of Saxo Institutional, APAC and Richard Douglas, CEO of Hong Kong. His responsibilities include leading the Institutional team, exploring business opportunities and driving growth in the region.