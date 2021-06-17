Menu

Ross Smith joins FXSpotStream as Legal Consultant

Executives June 17, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova


FXSpotStream, the provider of a multibank FX aggregation service for spot FX trading, has revealed today that Ross Smith has joined the company as a Legal Consultant.

The official announcement noted that the new hire comes as the company prepares for the launch to support Algo and Allocation functionality over their API.

Ross Smith has more than two decades of experience as a legal expert, handling legal matters for a number of firms. FXSpotStream’s goal is that with this hire it maximizes the efficiency with which it integrates clients with its platform.

FXSpotStream
FXSpotStream’s announcement stated:

Ross has a rich FX background, most recently serving as Head of Legal with 360TGTX, Inc. Prior to that, Ross served as General Counsel to GTX Bermuda and holds a J.D. from Seton Hall University of Law.

Smith was head of legal at 360TGTX for almost 3 years and before that spent almost 9 years as General Counsel at GTX Bermuda. He has previously served as Senior Counsel at ICAP North America for almost 6 years between 2003 and 2009.

Before joining the trading industry, Smith worked as an associate at several law firms including Bourne, Noll & Kenyon, Reed Smith LLP and Robinson, St. John $ Wayne.

In his new role at FXSpotStream, Smith will join Rich Kaltenbach, General Counsel, on the legal team.

