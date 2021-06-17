Ross Smith joins FXSpotStream as Legal Consultant

FXSpotStream, the provider of a multibank FX aggregation service for spot FX trading, has revealed today that Ross Smith has joined the company as a Legal Consultant.

The official announcement noted that the new hire comes as the company prepares for the launch to support Algo and Allocation functionality over their API.

Ross Smith has more than two decades of experience as a legal expert, handling legal matters for a number of firms. FXSpotStream’s goal is that with this hire it maximizes the efficiency with which it integrates clients with its platform.