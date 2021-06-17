Ross Smith joins FXSpotStream as Legal Consultant

Ross Smith has more than two decades of experience as a legal expert, handling legal matters for a number of firms. FXSpotStream’s goal is that with this hire it maximizes the efficiency with which it integrates clients with its platform.
FXSpotStream’s announcement stated:
Ross has a rich FX background, most recently serving as Head of Legal with 360TGTX, Inc. Prior to that, Ross served as General Counsel to GTX Bermuda and holds a J.D. from Seton Hall University of Law.
Smith was head of legal at 360TGTX for almost 3 years and before that spent almost 9 years as General Counsel at GTX Bermuda. He has previously served as Senior Counsel at ICAP North America for almost 6 years between 2003 and 2009.
Before joining the trading industry, Smith worked as an associate at several law firms including Bourne, Noll & Kenyon, Reed Smith LLP and Robinson, St. John $ Wayne.
In his new role at FXSpotStream, Smith will join Rich Kaltenbach, General Counsel, on the legal team.