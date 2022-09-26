Robert Woolfe joins Emporium Capital as Chief Operations Officer

Investment firm Emporium Capital today announced it has hired Robert Woolfe as its new Chief Operations Officer for the MENA region.

In his new role, Woolfe will lead the firm’s operations and report directly to Emporium Capital MENA’s CEO, Kaschif Ali.

Woolfe brings more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. Throughout his career, he has worked on the floor of international money markets and trading rooms in Sydney, New York, Luxembourg, and London.

Kaschif Ali, CEO at Emporium Capital commented:

We are excited to be welcoming Robert Woolfe as our new COO and into our team that has been rapidly expanding throughout the year. We have had a strong financial year so far and with our forward-looking outlook and solid company culture we’re exciting to be continuing this positive path. Robert’s experience will be invaluable to us and will help support the rapid growth and technological advancements we have been working on throughout the past 12 months.

Woolfe has chaired board and risk committees for financial trading houses and has founded profitable start up brokerages.