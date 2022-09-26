Robert Woolfe joins Emporium Capital as Chief Operations Officer

Steffy Bogdanova
September 26, 2022 9:03 am

Investment firm Emporium Capital today announced it has hired Robert Woolfe as its new Chief Operations Officer for the MENA region.

In his new role, Woolfe will lead the firm’s operations and report directly to Emporium Capital MENA’s CEO, Kaschif Ali.

Woolfe brings more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. Throughout his career, he has worked on the floor of international money markets and trading rooms in Sydney, New York, Luxembourg, and London.

Kaschif Ali, CEO at Emporium Capital commented:

 We are excited to be welcoming Robert Woolfe as our new COO and into our team that has been rapidly expanding throughout the year. We have had a strong financial year so far and with our forward-looking outlook and solid company culture we’re exciting to be continuing this positive path. Robert’s experience will be invaluable to us and will help support the rapid growth and technological advancements we have been working on throughout the past 12 months.

Woolfe has chaired board and risk committees for financial trading houses and has founded profitable start up brokerages.

His has held senior roles at Board level, inclduing CEO positions at regulated brokerages in the UK and EU. During this experience, he has gained perspective of running complex businesses in financial derivatives to a mass retail audience as well as institutional and high net worth clients.

Robert Woolfe, Chief Operations Officer MENA at Emporium Capital, said:

I’m delighted to be part of the Emporium Capital team and spearheading the brokerages global expansion plans. Emporium Capital has recently made some impressive developments to its service offering and has been continuously expanding an already solid team of highly experience industry experts which I’m delighted to be part of. I’m eager to contribute with my years of experience from within the financial services industry and support Emporium Capital’s next steps to become the market leader.

The news follows the recent announcement of the appointment of Abdelhadi Laabi as the firm’s Chief Marketing Officer.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: