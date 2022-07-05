Abdelhadi Laabi joins Emporium Capital as Chief Marketing Officer

We are delighted to be welcoming Abdelhadi to our ever-expanding team. We have some impressive plans to expand into new regions and grow our product offering to meet an ever-changing and highly competitive industry. Abdelhadi’s wide-ranging experience in the online trading world will be invaluable in making sure that the next few years to come are even more successful than the last.

In his new role at the Forex and CFDs trading provider, Laabi will report directly to Kaschif Ali, founder & CEO and Robert Woolfe COO at Emporium Capital. He will be based out of the brokerages UAE upcoming rep office

Investment firm Emporium Capital today revealed it has hired Abdelhadi Laabi as the firms new Chief Marketing Officer.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Laabi will lead the marketing and communication efforts for the firm’s expansion plans in the region.

Abdelhadi Laabi, Emporium Capital’s new Chief Marketing Officer said:

I’m really looking forward to activating Emporium Capital’s growth plans and helping the brokerage reach new heights. I’m joining an incredibly motivated team of highly experienced individuals and together we are going to elevate an already very impressive product offering to cater for new regions, investors, and industry trends.

Most recently, Laabi has worked at XTB as Marketing Director. He has worked as Marketing Manager for companies like MultiBank Group, Marriott International and Alpari Group.