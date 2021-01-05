FXSpotStream ADV down 4% MoM in December with almost $43 billion

The multibank FX streaming aggregation and a matching service provider FXSpotStream announced its December volumes with a slight fall compared to November and October.

The company reported an ADV of $42.787 billion for the last month of 2020.

FXSpotStream’s ADV MoM fell 3.86%, compared to November 2020.

On yearly basis, the ADV rose 37.62% compared to December 2019.