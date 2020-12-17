Menu

Plus500 extends its official sponsorship with Atlético de Madrid

Advertising December 17, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


The online service provider for trading CFDs Plus500 has just announced that it has extended its official main sponsorship agreement with Club Atlético de Madrid, for the 2021/2022 season.

The broker has been the official main sponsor of Atlético de Madrid since June 2015. Plus500 will continue to benefit from a range of sponsorship and branding rights, including having the Company’s logo featured on the official jersey of the first team.

One of the most successful clubs in Europe over the last decade, Atlético de Madrid won the UEFA Super Cup in 2010, 2012 and 2018, the UEFA Europa League in 2009/10, 2011/12 and 2017/18 and qualified for the UEFA Champions League finals in 2013/14 and 2015/16. Last season, the Spanish club finished in La Liga’s top three for the eighth season in a row and qualified for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

This sponsorship extension follows the announcements of Plus500’s new partnerships with other European football clubs this year, including Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio in Italy (Bergamo), BSC Young Boys Football Club in Switzerland (Berne) and Legia Warsaw in Poland, in addition to the broker’s sponsorship of the Plus500 Brumbies rugby team in Australia.

Plus500 has benefitted significantly from its sponsorship of successful sports teams to date by increasing brand recognition internationally, growing brand awareness in important markets and expanding the customer base of the Israel-based online trading broker in new and existing territories.

David Zruia, Chief Executive Officer of Plus500, said:

David Zruia, Plus500
David Zruia
Source: LinkedIn

We are thrilled to extend our longstanding partnership with Atlético Madrid, which has been highly successful to date in supporting our international brand recognition. In 2020, the relationship has remained stable and robust, in the face of what has been a turbulent and challenging period.  We look forward to continuing to support the club through the 2021/22 season.

Miguel Ángel Gil Marín, Chief Executive Officer of Atlético Madrid, added:

We are really keen with our Plus500 main sponsorship extension to through the 2021/22. After five seasons together, we have built a true partnership that has proven its strength over the last hard months. We have always felt the passion and support of our main partner and this extension is a natural consequence of this close work together.

