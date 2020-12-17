Plus500 extends its official sponsorship with Atlético de Madrid

The online service provider for trading CFDs Plus500 has just announced that it has extended its official main sponsorship agreement with Club Atlético de Madrid, for the 2021/2022 season.

The broker has been the official main sponsor of Atlético de Madrid since June 2015. Plus500 will continue to benefit from a range of sponsorship and branding rights, including having the Company’s logo featured on the official jersey of the first team.

One of the most successful clubs in Europe over the last decade, Atlético de Madrid won the UEFA Super Cup in 2010, 2012 and 2018, the UEFA Europa League in 2009/10, 2011/12 and 2017/18 and qualified for the UEFA Champions League finals in 2013/14 and 2015/16. Last season, the Spanish club finished in La Liga’s top three for the eighth season in a row and qualified for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

This sponsorship extension follows the announcements of Plus500’s new partnerships with other European football clubs this year, including Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio in Italy (Bergamo), BSC Young Boys Football Club in Switzerland (Berne) and Legia Warsaw in Poland, in addition to the broker’s sponsorship of the Plus500 Brumbies rugby team in Australia.