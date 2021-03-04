Playtech appoints Brian Mattingley as Non-Executive Chairman

Brian Mattingley has been appointed Non-Executive Chairman of gambling software technology provider, Playtech. Mattingley will succeed Claire Milne as of 1st June 2021, as he steps down from his role as Chairman of 888 Holdings Plc. Claire Milne had served as Interim Chairman since May 2020.

John Jackson, Senior Independent Director, said:

On behalf of the Board of Playtech I would like to express our thanks to Claire for serving as Interim Chairman. Claire has provided continuity and stability during the pandemic, helping to enable Playtech to deliver a strong performance in 2020.

Brian not only brings a wealth of experience in the leisure and gambling industries to the role, but he also brings with him extensive PLC Board experience. Having joined 888 Holdings as a Non-Executive Director back in 2005, Mattingley became CEO of the company in 2012, before working as a Non-Executive Chairman as of March 2016. Before his various roles at 888 Holdings, Brian held senior positions at Ritz Bingo, Gala Group, Dee Corporation Plc and Kingfisher Plc. He had also served as CEO of Gala Regional Developments.