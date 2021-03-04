Playtech appoints Brian Mattingley as Non-Executive Chairman

Brian Mattingley has been appointed Non-Executive Chairman of gambling software technology provider, Playtech. Mattingley will succeed Claire Milne as of 1st June 2021, as he steps down from his role as Chairman of 888 Holdings Plc. Claire Milne had served as Interim Chairman since May 2020.
John Jackson, Senior Independent Director, said:
On behalf of the Board of Playtech I would like to express our thanks to Claire for serving as Interim Chairman. Claire has provided continuity and stability during the pandemic, helping to enable Playtech to deliver a strong performance in 2020.
Brian not only brings a wealth of experience in the leisure and gambling industries to the role, but he also brings with him extensive PLC Board experience. Having joined 888 Holdings as a Non-Executive Director back in 2005, Mattingley became CEO of the company in 2012, before working as a Non-Executive Chairman as of March 2016. Before his various roles at 888 Holdings, Brian held senior positions at Ritz Bingo, Gala Group, Dee Corporation Plc and Kingfisher Plc. He had also served as CEO of Gala Regional Developments.
Claire Milne, Interim Chairman, said:
In selecting the new Chair, we wanted to appoint an individual with significant online gambling experience and a track record of delivering high levels of corporate governance and stakeholder engagement in a highly regulated and fast-growing industry. We are delighted that someone of Brian’s calibre is joining the Board and look forward to benefiting from his experience to support our continued progress and growth.
Spanning 24 countries and employing 6,400 members of staff, Playtech provides business intelligence-driven gambling software, content, services and platform technology across a range of the gambling industry’s product verticals, including casino, live casino, virtual sports. Sports betting, poker and bingo. It was founded in 1999 and is premium listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market.
Brian Mattingley, Chairman Designate, said:
I’m very pleased to be joining Playtech, at such an exciting time in the Company’s development. Playtech is ideally placed to continue to build on its market leadership position and I look forward to working with everyone at Playtech to drive forward its strategy and capitalise on the opportunities ahead.
Playtech recently responded to rumors on the sale of its financial division Finalto, formerly known as Tradetech. The company confirmed that it is in “exclusive discussions” with a management consortium of Israeli companies for the sale of Finalto.