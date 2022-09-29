Patrick Eltridge joins Nomura as Group Chief Information Officer

Nomura Holdings, Inc. today revealed it has appointed Patrick Eltridge as Group Chief Information Officer (CIO). He will take up his new role on 1 October 2022.
Eltridge will be based in Tokyo and lead company group-wide IT organization.
Kentaro Okuda, Nomura President and Group CEO, said:
We are excited to welcome Patrick to Nomura. His appointment as Group CIO is an important step for us as a global financial services firm. His leadership will ensure we build a world-class platform that evolves with the changing needs of our clients.
Nomura is a recognized leader in its home market with an increasingly global presence and international growth strategy. I am excited to join the firm as it undergoes a digital and data transformation to deliver a better experience for clients and employees.
Eltridge has previously served as the Chief Operating Officer at Nationwide Building Society. During his time in that role, he was overseeing technology, digital, operations, data, security, payments, risk and controls, supply chain and property.
Prior to that, he has also worked as the CIO at Royal Bank of Scotland (now NatWest) and the CIO for Telstra, Australia’s largest telecommunications business.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.