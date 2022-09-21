Nomura incorporates crypto subsidiary Laser Digital in Switzerland

Tokyo-headquartered global financial services company Nomura Holdings, Inc., today announced it has named its new digital asset business, Laser Digital Holdings AG, incorporated in in Switzerland.

The news follows the Japanese company’s announcement in May that it plans to launch a digital asset company.

The official announcement further detailed that leading the newly established company will be Steven Ashley as Chairman and Jez Mohideen as CEO.

The company explained why Switzerland was selected for the location of the new business entity: