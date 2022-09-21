Nomura incorporates crypto subsidiary Laser Digital in Switzerland

Tokyo-headquartered global financial services company Nomura Holdings, Inc., today announced it has named its new digital asset business, Laser Digital Holdings AG, incorporated in in Switzerland.
The news follows the Japanese company’s announcement in May that it plans to launch a digital asset company.
The official announcement further detailed that leading the newly established company will be Steven Ashley as Chairman and Jez Mohideen as CEO.
The company explained why Switzerland was selected for the location of the new business entity:
Switzerland was selected as the location for the new entity given it is an established destination with a robust regulatory regime for digital assets and blockchain projects, and an attractive talent pool.
Kentaro Okuda, Nomura Holdings, Inc., President and Group CEO, said:
Staying at the forefront of digital innovation is a key priority for Nomura. This is why, alongside our efforts to diversify our business, we announced earlier this year that Nomura would be setting up a new subsidiary focused digital assets1. We look forward to sustainable growth in this new business under the leadership of Steven and Jez.
Furthermore, Nomura noted that Laser Digital will announce new services and product lines in the near future as the company moves ahead with the staged launch of the business.
The newly launched company will focus on three main areas – Secondary Trading, Venture Capital and Investor Products.
The first product launched by the digital asset company will be Laser Venture Capital. The product will invest in companies in the digital ecosystem, focusing on Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Centralized Finance (CeFi), Web3 and Blockchain infrastructure.
