oneZero strengthens institutional team with the addition of Indu Maheshwari and Kevin Verardi

oneZero, a multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions provider, today revealed it has hired Indu Maheshwari as Product Manager and Kevin Verardi as Product Designer. Both of them will be working in oneZero’s Institutional segment with solutions for institutional brokers, banks and liquidity providers.
As Product Manager, Maheshwari will be responsible for the development of oneZero’s extensive OTC liquidity ecosystem. In his role as Product Designer, Verardi will focus on the company’s credit offerings and the Institutional Hub’s trading user interface.
We are delighted to welcome Indu and Kevin, whose knowledge will help to establish our products as we continue to break new ground with solutions for institutional clients and liquidity providers.
Maheshwari previously served in Thomson Reuters as Head of Relationship Management, FX Transaction Sales, Asia, managing liquidity providers and buy-side clients. Before joining oneZero, she was also the COO and Head of Asia Pacific for Fluent Trade Technologies.
I am excited to help liquidity providers benefit from access to the over 200 brokers that are in the oneZero distribution network through shared and tailored streams, with sweepable, full amount and bespoke streams supported.
With an extensive expertise in FX and FXPB Product Management, Verardi headed FXPB Product VP at Bank of America. He also served as VP of FXPB Global Client Service Desk Manager at Lehman Brothers. More recently, Verardi was Director in Relationship Trading (buy-side) at FXall for LSEG/Refinitiv, responsible for FXall’s RFQ and RFS venues.
Kevin Verardi added:
I am looking forward to progressing oneZero’s credit offerings and improving the trading user interface which enables users to organize their liquidity, execute trades, and manage their risk positions.
Maheshwari and Verardi’s addition to oneZero’s team follows the announcement of Jim Sullivan as the company’s General Counsel. Over the past year, the company has heavily invested in its institutional business in personnel, as well as in product development. In2021, oneZero launched analytics helping clients evaluate the impact of last look, and its Algorithmic Pricing Module, both of which work alongside oneZero’s Institutional Hub.
