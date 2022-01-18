oneZero strengthens institutional team with the addition of Indu Maheshwari and Kevin Verardi

oneZero, a multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions provider, today revealed it has hired Indu Maheshwari as Product Manager and Kevin Verardi as Product Designer. Both of them will be working in oneZero’s Institutional segment with solutions for institutional brokers, banks and liquidity providers.

As Product Manager, Maheshwari will be responsible for the development of oneZero’s extensive OTC liquidity ecosystem. In his role as Product Designer, Verardi will focus on the company’s credit offerings and the Institutional Hub’s trading user interface.

New additions to the team

Andrew Ralich, Co-Founder and CEO of oneZero, said:

We are delighted to welcome Indu and Kevin, whose knowledge will help to establish our products as we continue to break new ground with solutions for institutional clients and liquidity providers.

Maheshwari previously served in Thomson Reuters as Head of Relationship Management, FX Transaction Sales, Asia, managing liquidity providers and buy-side clients. Before joining oneZero, she was also the COO and Head of Asia Pacific for Fluent Trade Technologies.