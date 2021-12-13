OANDA’s Lucian Lauerman promoted as Head of Digital Assets

With over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, Lauerman joined OANDA in November 2019 as Head of Data Services.

Online multi-asset trading services and currency data and analytics provider, OANDA Global Corporation has appointed Lucian c as Head of Digital Assets.

He previously served as Global Head of Electronic Distribution at Saxo Bank, where he worked from more than seven years. Lauerman has also worked at institutions such as Lloyds Banking Group, GL Trade – Capital Markets Solutions and FNX Limited.

OANDA has seen a lot of changes in its top management this year. In July, the broker appointed Philip Holemans as the new Chief Financial Officer, following Marcin Niewiadomski’s appointment as Head of Europe for OANDA.

In August, John Farda joined the company as Managing Director of North America.