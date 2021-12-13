OANDA’s Lucian Lauerman promoted as Head of Digital Assets

Online multi-asset trading services and currency data and analytics provider, OANDA Global Corporation has appointed Lucian c as Head of Digital Assets.
With over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, Lauerman joined OANDA in November 2019 as Head of Data Services.
He previously served as Global Head of Electronic Distribution at Saxo Bank, where he worked from more than seven years. Lauerman has also worked at institutions such as Lloyds Banking Group, GL Trade – Capital Markets Solutions and FNX Limited.
OANDA has seen a lot of changes in its top management this year. In July, the broker appointed Philip Holemans as the new Chief Financial Officer, following Marcin Niewiadomski’s appointment as Head of Europe for OANDA.
In August, John Farda joined the company as Managing Director of North America.
Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.