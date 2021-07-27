Philip Holemans joins OANDA as Chief Financial Officer

OANDA, an online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics provider, has announced the appointment of Philip Holemans as Chief Financial Officer.
In his new role, Holemans will be responsible for the optimisation of the firm’s financial performance, establishing and safeguarding compliance with global accounting standards and helping OANDA’s growth strategy in the future.
Holemans commented:
I’m very much looking forward to working with the OANDA team, helping to identify and implement new strategies that will continue to improve efficiencies, increase profitability and further drive the growth of the business.
Holemans has accumulated almost 20 years of experience in the financial services sector. Perhaps he is best known for his longstanding career at GE Capital, where he held CFO roles in the Benelux, Germany and Czechia. After he left GE, he became CFO and Vice Chairman of the Board with Moneta Money Bank, which is listed on the Prague stock exchange. Holemans joins OANDA from WiZink, a private equity-owned Iberian digital bank where he also served as Chief Financial Officer.
Chief Executive Officer of OANDA, Gavin Bambury said:
Philip brings with him significant expertise within the financial services industry. His in-depth knowledge of financial planning and analysis, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate development will be invaluable as we continue on our journey to becoming one of the largest multi-asset brokers in the world. We’re delighted to welcome him to the firm.