Menu

OANDA hires John Farda as managing director, North America

Executives August 3, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


John Farda has joined global provider of online multi-asset trading services, OANDA, according to an announcement shared with LeapRate. Based in New your, Farda will take the role of Managing Director of North America and spearhead the firm’s growth strategy in the US and Canada.

Farda has previously worked in CME Group and E*TRADE and has accumulated vast experience in driving transformation and growth in the financial markets. Prior to his appointment at OANDA, he worked at Fidelity Investments, where he held several positions, Head of Product for the SimpliFid Digital Solutions division being the most recent one.

OANDA hires John Farda
Share via

David Hodge, Chief Revenue Officer with OANDA, said:

David Hodge, OANDA
David Hodge
Source: LinkedIn

We’re delighted to welcome John to the OANDA team. His extensive experience in the electronic trading sector will enable the firm to further transform our operation in North America, driving company growth and strengthening our reputation in the region.

Farda commented:

Backed by our institutional-grade multi-asset platform and legacy of technological innovation, I’m confident we will continue to build the business in North America, introducing OANDA’s world-class brand to new audiences throughout the region in the coming years.

Farda’s appointment follows two other high-profile hires made by OANDA recently. Philip Holemans joined the firm in July as Chief Financial Officer and Marcin Niewiadomski was named Head of Europe following its March acquisition of TMS Brokers in Poland.

Related News

X
SWIFT hires tech industry veteran Cheri McGuire as its new CTO…ExecutivesAs well as taking on the new role as SWIFT CTO, McGuire will also continue to hold posts with other institutions. These are mainly linked to the realm…

OANDA hires John Farda as managing director, North America

0
Send this to a friend