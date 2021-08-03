OANDA hires John Farda as managing director, North America

John Farda has joined global provider of online multi-asset trading services, OANDA, according to an announcement shared with LeapRate. Based in New your, Farda will take the role of Managing Director of North America and spearhead the firm’s growth strategy in the US and Canada.

Farda has previously worked in CME Group and E*TRADE and has accumulated vast experience in driving transformation and growth in the financial markets. Prior to his appointment at OANDA, he worked at Fidelity Investments, where he held several positions, Head of Product for the SimpliFid Digital Solutions division being the most recent one.