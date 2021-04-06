Marcin Niewiadomski appointed Head of Europe for OANDA

Niewiadomski has managed digital transformation for TMS for around six years, working to extend its geographical footprint and its product offering. Marcin Niewiadomski also has extensive experience working for a number of financial giants throughout the years, including firms such as Provident Polska, Link 4 (part of the RSA Group), GMAC Bank, Kredyt Bank and BRE Bank Securities.

Marcin Niewiadomski has recently been appointed as Head of Europe for forex and CFD trading platform OANDA. Niewiadomski will take responsibility for pursuing OANDA’s ongoing growth across EU27 countries. It has also been confirmed that Niewiadomski will carry on in his current role from his Warsaw base, where he works as Chief Executive Officer for Dom Maklerski TMS Brokers SA (TMS).

OANDA’s Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Europe and the Middle East, David Hodge, said:

An industry veteran with 25 years of experience in the financial services sector, Marcin was a clear choice for the Head of Europe. He brings with him an unrivalled expertise in the financial services industry and a deep-seated understanding of the European market, which will be invaluable as we shape the firm’s strategy in the years to come.

The appointment of Niewiadomski in this expanded role is a demonstrable example of OANDA’s continual dedication to the European market and the strategic significance of its presence within Poland. The firm announced just last week that it had completed its acquisition of one of the biggest and oldest multi-asset brokers in Poland, TMS. At the beginning of last year, OANDA also created a shared services centre based in Kraków, which now employs around 100 people.

Marcin Niewiadomski said:

Having spent several years working hard to extend the TMS footprint into Spain, Germany, Latvia and Lithuania, I am looking forward to building on the foundations of the OANDA brand to accelerate business growth even further into the EU27 region.

Following the TMS acquisition, OANDA confirmed that it remains dedicated to aiding client success in becoming self-directed traders, providing education programs alongside up-to-date market commentary, and a vast array of trading tools and charting applications.