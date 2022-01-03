Nicos Demetriades appointed by IG Group as Head of Cyprus

With strong background in finance, Demetriades has served as head of financial departments of a few companies. Prior to IG, he worked as the Head of Finance and a Risk manager at Cyprus-based Purple Trading. He also held similar position at Spot Capital Markets,
His career started in 2007 at the Bank of Cyprus. Demetriades was later hired in the financial services audit department of the Ernst & Young’s Cyprus arm.
IG Group recently hired Katherine Whitton as its Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and a member of the Company’s executive committee.
