Nicos Demetriades appointed by IG Group as Head of Cyprus

Nicos Demetriades has been promoted by IG Group as the new Managing Director and the Head of its Cypriot business, BrightPool Ltd.

Demetriades is based in Cyprus and according to his LinkedIn profile, he has already taken up the new role in December 2021.

IG Group’s Cyprus-based subsidiary BrightPool was established in 2019. The company operates with a local licence and offer multi-asset services.