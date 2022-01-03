Nicos Demetriades appointed by IG Group as Head of Cyprus

Steffy Bogdanova
January 3, 2022 11:38 am

Nicos Demetriades has been promoted by IG Group as the new Managing Director and the Head of its Cypriot business, BrightPool Ltd.

Demetriades is based in Cyprus and according to his LinkedIn profile, he has already taken up the new role in December 2021.

IG Group’s Cyprus-based subsidiary BrightPool was established in 2019. The company operates with a local licence and offer multi-asset services.

Demetriades has been with IG for almost three years. He joined the company in May 2019 as Executive Director and has played an essential part in establishing the Cypriot entity in its beginning.

Finance Background

With strong background in finance, Demetriades has served as head of financial departments of a few companies. Prior to IG, he worked as the Head of Finance and a Risk manager at Cyprus-based Purple Trading. He also held similar position at Spot Capital Markets,

His career started in 2007 at the Bank of Cyprus. Demetriades was later hired in the financial services audit department of the Ernst & Young’s Cyprus arm.

IG Group recently hired Katherine Whitton as its Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and a member of the Company’s executive committee.

