Katherine Whitton joins IG Group as Chief Marketing Officer

IG Group revealed the appointment Katherine Whitton as its Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and a member of the Company’s executive committee.
Whitton brings global blue-chip brand and marketing expertise with more than 30 years of experience in leading with a customer-centric, outcome-based approach to marketing and business. Whitton will report directly to global IG Group CEO, June Felix.
Katherine Whitton, Global Chief Marketing officer, IG Group, said:
I am delighted to join IG’s executive committee in this newly formed role and look forward to supporting the business’ long-term ambition. IG Group has evolved considerably over the last four decades, and I’m thrilled to join at such a pivotal period in the company’s history. I look forward to delivering marketing excellence at IG, driving the brand forward and helping deliver innovative and inspiring experiences to our clients across the globe.
June Felix, global CEO, IG Group, added:
Katherine’s track record in spurring growth and harnessing the power of technological innovation make her well placed to help further our growth trajectory. Her background in financial services and consumer brands will enhance our strategic vision and help us connect with and support our core stakeholders. We are excited to have her join our executive committee and share her deep knowledge and expertise with us.
Whitton spent three years with Specsavers, during which her achievements included the restructure of the in-house agency and the development and implementation of a new brand strategy, including a refreshed visual identity, logo, and global store format. She has previously held senior marketing and management positions with Barclaycard, British Airways and American Express.