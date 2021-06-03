Former Goldman Sachs director Mark Lawrence joins United Fintech as Head of Americas

United Fintech has expanded its US operation with the hire of Mark Lawrence from Goldman Sachs as Director and Head of Americas. The new appointment is a major development for the fast-growth firm launched by Christian Frahm to help banks, hedge funds and asset managers to advance their transition to a digital world.

Christian Frahm, Founder and CEO, United Fintech, commented:

The US is a cornerstone in the financial markets industry and having people on the ground in both London and New York close to decision makers and clients at banks and financial institutions is critical to our success. We now have the power and presence to deliver a global offering.

Mark Lawrence has spent 14 years at Goldman Sachs in senior sales positions in London, New York and Hong Kong. He recently served as LATAM Head of EFICC (Electronic Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities). Lawrence also ran the e-FX Sales in the Americas and, before to that he was Head of EFICC APAC Sales. He has also held e-FX Sales and GSET Sales positions, focusing on Equities and Futures electronic distribution.

Christian Frahm added: