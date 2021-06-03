Former Goldman Sachs director Mark Lawrence joins United Fintech as Head of Americas

United Fintech has expanded its US operation with the hire of Mark Lawrence from Goldman Sachs as Director and Head of Americas. The new appointment is a major development for the fast-growth firm launched by Christian Frahm to help banks, hedge funds and asset managers to advance their transition to a digital world.
Christian Frahm, Founder and CEO, United Fintech, commented:
The US is a cornerstone in the financial markets industry and having people on the ground in both London and New York close to decision makers and clients at banks and financial institutions is critical to our success. We now have the power and presence to deliver a global offering.
Mark Lawrence has spent 14 years at Goldman Sachs in senior sales positions in London, New York and Hong Kong. He recently served as LATAM Head of EFICC (Electronic Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities). Lawrence also ran the e-FX Sales in the Americas and, before to that he was Head of EFICC APAC Sales. He has also held e-FX Sales and GSET Sales positions, focusing on Equities and Futures electronic distribution.
Christian Frahm added:
I am thrilled that Mark has chosen to join United Fintech. He has an impressive international profile, a strong track record in sales and a wide network of contacts worldwide. He is the ideal person to head up our American operations and further strengthens our extraordinary sales team – between them they have strong and established relationships with the world’s most influential financial institutions.
Mark Lawrence, Director and Head of Americas, United Fintech, said:
United Fintech is on a mission to scale and distribute the very best fintechs in capital markets through partnership and collaboration. We want to work closely with our financial institution client base to provide elegant solutions for automating workflows, easing onboarding, delivering efficiencies and saving costs. This refreshing and positive approach is hugely appealing to me and defines United Fintech.
Mark Lawrence will be based in New York and work closely with United Fintech’s London-based sales team. He will report to Tom Robinson and help scale and distribute the fintech firms acquired by United Fintech. Lawrence will also become a member of the United Fintech’s Management Committee and play a role in assessing potential fintech acquisitions. He will also be responsible for growing the sales team in New York, with appointments to be announced later this year.
Mark Lawrence, Director and Head of Americas, United Fintech added:
I worked closely with Tom when we were both at Goldman Sachs and have known Christian for many years. I’ve always been impressed by Christian’s incredible vision and energy and the talent with which he surrounds himself. This is an exciting opportunity to board the United Fintech ‘rocketship’, leverage my 14 years’ experience at Goldman Sachs and help play a major role in the journey ahead.
Since its launch in November 2020, United Fintech has seen rapid growth and currently has 85 employees across the London, Copenhagen, Berlin, Romania and now, New York offices. The firm has acquired and is scaling two fintechs, NetDania and TTMZero.