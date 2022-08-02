United Fintech opens a developer hub in Madrid

United Fintech, a quickly growing fintech firm launched by Christian Frahm, today revealed it is opening developer hub in Madrid this week.

According to the official announcement shared with LeapRate, the new office is located in the same building as one of its portfolio companies, Athena Systems. Leading the new office will be United Fintech’s Chief Technology Officer, Erik Nordahl. He will move to Madrid to oversee key development projects and the growth of the firm’s developer team.

The team in the new office will focus on a range of products and client projects within the capital markets sector. They will also strengthen the technology teams within United Fintech’s portfolio companies – Athena Systems, FairXchange, NetDania and TTMzero.

Christian Frahm, CEO, United Fintech commented:

Sourcing technology skills in the current climate is extremely challenging. There is a fight for technical talent, which has been exacerbated by the Russia/Ukraine situation. With many of our clients increasingly questioning Eastern Europe as a resource hub for development, we have been reviewing alternative options to access the very best talent in the industry. We see great potential in leveraging Athena’s already established brand and network within the top talent IT community over the past 15 years.