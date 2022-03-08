Miriam Park joins Fiserv as General Manager for Korea

Payment services technology provider Fiserv, Inc. announced that Mi Ryung (Miriam) Park has joined the company as General Manager for Korea.

Park brings over 30 years of experience in the industry, driving digital transformation, business growth and developing market strategy for the payments sector in Korea. She brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Fiserv.

In her new role Park will lead the company’s local payments business and will be based in Seoul, South Korea.