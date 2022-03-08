Miriam Park joins Fiserv as General Manager for Korea

Payment services technology provider Fiserv, Inc. announced that Mi Ryung (Miriam) Park has joined the company as General Manager for Korea.
Park brings over 30 years of experience in the industry, driving digital transformation, business growth and developing market strategy for the payments sector in Korea. She brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Fiserv.
In her new role Park will lead the company’s local payments business and will be based in Seoul, South Korea.
Ivo Distelbrink, EVP and Head of Asia Pacific at Fiserv said:
Miriam brings skilled operational leadership and excellent industry insight to Fiserv, which will be invaluable as we grow our business through a focus on our clients. I’m confident in her ability to drive our digital innovation strategy in Korea, expanding beyond traditional payment services to provide the next generation of payment capabilities to our merchant clients as well as our valued payment partners, positioning their businesses for growth.
Most recently, Parks served at UnionPay International as Chief Representative for Korea and Mongolia. At UnionPay, she led the growth of the North Asia card issuing business. Park was instrumental in developing infrastructure and driving the growth strategy across the Americas in her time at the company.
Prior to this, she Park spent three years at BC Card and 18 years at Visa in a number of leadership and business development roles.
Earlier in February, Fiserv announced the appointment of Dylan Haggart to its Board of Directors.
