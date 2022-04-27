Fiserv announces AppMarket launch

Fiserv, a global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, has announced the launch of AppMarket, an app which grants access to a curated set of fintech solutions that can help financial institutions reach new customers, operate more efficiently and compete more effectively.

The fintech solutions available on the app will allow Fiserv financial institution clients to use open finance strategies to address emerging opportunities in crypto finance, gig economy banking, small and mid-size business (SMB) lending and other priorities.

Fintech apps are widely used by Fiserv customers. This trend can dilute customer relationships put financial institution revenue at risk. Partnering with fintechs to quickly introduce new capabilities into their offerings will allow financial institutions to expand customer relationships while diversifying and growing revenue.