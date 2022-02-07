Fiserv sings a definitive agreement to acquire Finxact

Fiserv, Inc., provider of payments and financial services technology, today revealed that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Finxact, Inc., developer of a cloud-native banking solution.

The deal advances the Fiserv digital banking strategy through expansion of the firm’s account processing, digital, and payments solutions. Fiserv is an investor in Finxact from an early stage and with this transaction it will obtain the remaining ownership interest for approximately $650 million. The acquisition is expected to close later this year.

Finxact was founded in 2016. The company provides its clients with a real-time and extensible banking solution. It can help organisations of all sizes launch new products and digital capabilities with maximum flexibility and scalability through a robust set of APIs.