Fiserv announces two executive leadership changes for 2024

On Wednesday, the financial services company Fiserv announced two changes to its executive leadership that will come into effect in 2024 and drive the fintech company’s “strategy for growth”. Jennifer LaClair will make the step up to Global Business Solutions leader on January 1, while Rick Singh will take on a role as Enterprise Growth Officer a few weeks later. Fiserv says the changes are a testament to its “leadership development”.

LaClair currently serves as Chief Revenue Officer. She will make a move to Head of Global Solutions in the new year in place of Suzan Kereere, who is set to exit the company by the end of December. LaClair has a wealth of experience in leadership roles; she previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Ally Financial before joining Fiserve. LaClair also worked for McKinsey & Company as a consultant where she excelled in implementing business transformation strategies.

Singh has been headhunted for his ability to manage vast financial portfolios. After ten years with J.P Morgan, he will move to Fiserve and oversee the company’s strategy, mergers, acquisitions and ventures. Singh started as an investment banker for Salomon Smith Barney before taking up senior roles at several other firms including Karsch Capital and Standard Pacific. His new role at Fiserve will see him take a seat on the Management Committee.

Fiserv Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Frank Bisgnano said the changes will “ensure a smooth transition”. He added: