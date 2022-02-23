Fiserv adds Dylan G. Haggart to Board of Directors

Fiserv, Inc. today revealed that it has appointed Dylan G. Haggart to its Board of Directors. He will be nominated for election to the Board at the company’s next shareholder meeting.

A Partner at ValueAct Capital, Haggart has worked together with the management teams and the boards of directors of other companies on strategy, capital structure, mergers and acquisitions, and talent management since 2013.

Additionally, Haggart is director of Seagate Technology plc, where he is a member of the compensation committee. Before ValueAct Capital, he was as a private equity investor at TPG Capital, an investment advisory firm, focusing on North American buyouts, and as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs.