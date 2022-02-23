Fiserv adds Dylan G. Haggart to Board of Directors

Fiserv, Inc. today revealed that it has appointed Dylan G. Haggart to its Board of Directors. He will be nominated for election to the Board at the company’s next shareholder meeting.
A Partner at ValueAct Capital, Haggart has worked together with the management teams and the boards of directors of other companies on strategy, capital structure, mergers and acquisitions, and talent management since 2013.
Additionally, Haggart is director of Seagate Technology plc, where he is a member of the compensation committee. Before ValueAct Capital, he was as a private equity investor at TPG Capital, an investment advisory firm, focusing on North American buyouts, and as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs.
Denis O’Leary, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fiserv, said:
We are pleased to welcome Dylan to the Fiserv Board. He brings valuable perspective to the Board, and we look forward to benefitting from his contributions and experience as we drive long-term profitable growth and value creation for all of our stakeholders.
Haggart commented:
Dylan Haggart Source: LinkedIn
Fiserv is one of the world’s most important financial technology platforms with tremendous long-term potential. The company is in the midst of a transformation centered around innovative, next-generation offerings that better serve clients and will accelerate profitable growth. It’s a great pleasure and honor to deepen my relationship with the Fiserv management team and Board as they drive growth and value for all shareholders.
Fiserv recently revealed that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Finxact, Inc., developer of a cloud-native banking solution.
