Saxo Markets hires Christine Kiener as its new Head of Institutional Sales

Fintech specialist Saxo Bank announced that Christine Kiener is joining its UK subsidiary, Saxo Markets UK as the new Head of Sales for the institutional business.
Kiener brings a wealth of experience in fintech sales and especially for digital platforms. She has worked for Bravura Solutions, Bloomberg L.P. and Interactive Data for almost two decades with much of the time in leadership positions.
Most recently, Kiener served as EMEA Head of Business Development at Bravura Solutions, where she led sales efforts across all product lines.
In her new role, she will report to Charles White -Thomson, CEO of Saxo Markets UK.
Charles White-Thomson, CEO at Saxo Markets UK, commented:
Charles White-Thomson Source: LinkedIn
I am very pleased that Christine is joining Saxo. Her track record in managing a large book of work, key relationships and teams will be an important factor as we continue to grow our institutional business in the UK. Christine is one of several senior recent hires including Daniel Leis, Nicholas Wilcock, Michael Ridley and Joanna Moberly, recently appointed as the new Head of Legal and Company Secretary.
Kiener, said:
Christine Kiener Source: LinkedIn
I have been very impressed by the strong track record, clear strategic pathway and ambition of the Saxo business. I am excited to start working with the team to further grow the institutional footprint which has been established in the UK.
Earlier in May, Joanna Moberly joined Saxo Markets UK’s team as new head of legal.
