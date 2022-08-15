Saxo Markets hires Christine Kiener as its new Head of Institutional Sales

Fintech specialist Saxo Bank announced that Christine Kiener is joining its UK subsidiary, Saxo Markets UK as the new Head of Sales for the institutional business.

Kiener brings a wealth of experience in fintech sales and especially for digital platforms. She has worked for Bravura Solutions, Bloomberg L.P. and Interactive Data for almost two decades with much of the time in leadership positions.

Most recently, Kiener served as EMEA Head of Business Development at Bravura Solutions, where she led sales efforts across all product lines.