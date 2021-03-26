Investment veteran Dan Moczulski joins eToro to drive growth in UK and Ireland

Moczulski is an experienced growth hacker who has held various leadership positions in the online investment field. He joins eToro from Star Financial Systems, where worked since 2014. Moczulski served at Star Financial Systems as CEO and oversaw the sale of the business to Australia’s AxiCorp. He worked for online trading company IG Group for a decade with responsibility for growing both retail and institutional business internationally.

Shalom Berkovitz, eToro UK Managing Director and eToro Group CFO and Deputy CEO commented:

Dan joins us at a pivotal time. eToro is experiencing strong growth adding over 5 million new registered users in 2020 and a further 1.2 million in January 2021 alone. Today, we have over 20 million registered users globally and we continue to see strong demand from retail investors seeking access to the global markets. The UK is a key market for us both in terms of users and growth potential, but also as a source of talent. We are delighted to welcome Dan to the team. He will be responsible for leading our growth initiatives as well as overseeing acquisition and retention activities in the UK and Ireland.

Dan Moczulski, UK Regional Manager and Head of Business Development for eToro, said:

Having spent nearly 20 years in retail investment, I have been both pleased and excited to witness the explosion in retail participation in the markets over the last decade, and particularly the last twelve months. Much like the rest of the world, I remain staggered by the growth of eToro which has been firmly at the front of every innovation in the marketplace; from zero commission and fractional shares, to crypto and social investing. eToro really has been there from the start. I look forward to helping to drive this innovation by bringing a diverse range of businesses and initiatives to eToro’s suite of products and services.

The global multi-asset investment platform recently confirmed its intentions to go public, the company confirmed its plans to merge with blank check company FinTech Acquisition Corp. V and become listed on NASDAQ. eToro’s announcement gave estimated implied equity value of the merger is $10.4 billion at closing, putting the implied enterprise value for eToro at $9.6 billion.