eToro confirms $10.4 billion SPAC merger

eToro’s announcement confirmed that the estimated implied equity value of the merger is $10.4 billion at closing, putting the implied enterprise value for eToro at $9.6 billion. The announcement further revealed that $250 million will be raised from FinTech V’s cash in trust and $650 million from private placement in the public equity. The company reported that institutional investors including ION Investment Group, Softbank Vision Fund 2, Third Point LLC, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC and Wellington Management will receive the equity at $10 per share.

After many publications in the media yesterday about Israeli trading company eToro Group Ltd’s intentions to go public, the company confirmed its plans to merge with blank check company FinTech Acquisition Corp. V and become listed on NASDAQ.

The announcement stated that existing eToro equity holders will retaining 91% ownership following the merger with FinTech V.

The board of the directors of both companies have unanimously approved the merger, however it is still pending stockholder approvals. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

Betsy Cohen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FinTech V, said:

As a pioneer in the evolution of SPACs, Fintech Masala, our sponsor platform, seeks out companies with outsized growth, effective controls and excellent management teams. eToro meets all three of these criteria. In the last few years, eToro has solidified its position as the leading online social trading platform outside the U.S., outlined its plans for the U.S. market, and diversified its income streams. It is now at an inflection point of growth, and we believe eToro is exceptionally positioned to capitalize on this opportunity.

Yoni Assia, Chief Executive Officer of eToro commented: