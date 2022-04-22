Invast Global appoints Matt Harris as Director of Prime Services

To his new position at Invast Global, Harris brings twenty years of experience working with major global financial institutions.

His expertise will add another layer to our expertise and enhance our reputation in the market as being extremely client focussed as we tailor products to meet our client’s needs.

Matt’s clear focus on client relations and strong, proven expertise in managing sophisticated investors is an asset to Invast Global. We are extremely excited to secure talent of Matt’s calibre.

Most recently, Harris worked at Credit Suisse. He spent fourteen years with the investment bank as a PS4PB, a prime services arm of the business for private banks that allows funds and family offices that are sophisticated enough to utilise the investment bank capabilities. During his time working at Credit Suisse, he moved between Singapore, Hong Kong, and its Sydney offices.

Harris started his career at HSBC as a Client Relationship Manager. He has also worked at ANZ for a little over a year at their Business Management and Planning division.

Matt Harris commented: