Invast Global appoints Matt Harris as Director of Prime Services

Prime Brokerage services provider Invast Global today announced the appointment of Matt Harris as Director of Prime Services.
Harris has already joined the broker’s Prime Services team in Sydney.
Gavin White, CEO of Invast Global commented:
Gavin White
Matt’s clear focus on client relations and strong, proven expertise in managing sophisticated investors is an asset to Invast Global. We are extremely excited to secure talent of Matt’s calibre.
His expertise will add another layer to our expertise and enhance our reputation in the market as being extremely client focussed as we tailor products to meet our client’s needs.
To his new position at Invast Global, Harris brings twenty years of experience working with major global financial institutions.
Most recently, Harris worked at Credit Suisse. He spent fourteen years with the investment bank as a PS4PB, a prime services arm of the business for private banks that allows funds and family offices that are sophisticated enough to utilise the investment bank capabilities. During his time working at Credit Suisse, he moved between Singapore, Hong Kong, and its Sydney offices.
Harris started his career at HSBC as a Client Relationship Manager. He has also worked at ANZ for a little over a year at their Business Management and Planning division.
Matt Harris commented:
Matt Harris
[I am] keen to get stuck into a place that is smaller, up and coming, and a disruptor in the hedge fund and family office landscape. Invast Global has the unique opportunity to become the alternative prime that is willing to take on and nurture emerging funds and offices that the larger primes have lost an appetite for.
