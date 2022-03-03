INGOT Financial Brokerage opens office in Dubai, Adel Jibrin appointed as CEO

I am very pleased to announce the opening of our representative office in Dubai as we are continuously striving to amplify our client base in the region while empowering them to meet their investment aspirations. We are convinced that 2022 will be a year full of achievements for the company, with the nearest upcoming accomplishment hopefully being the launch of an administrative office in Qatar.

Brokerage firm INGOT Financial Brokerage Ltd. today announced it is opening a new representative office in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The new office follows the firm’s strategy to expand its presence in the region.

CEO of Dubai office

Industry veteran Adel Jibrin will be at the helm of the new office as its as Chief Executive Officer. He will spearhead the company’s business activities in the region.

Jilbrin’s experience spans over a decade, covering varied areas of the financial industry including Forex and CFDs trading.

Mutlaq added:

On behalf of everyone at the company, I would like to welcome Adel Jibrin to the team. I have full confidence that he will contribute greatly to our growth, and I strongly believe that he is the right person to come up with innovative solutions that allow us to penetrate new markets and further enhance the company’s business strategy within the GCC and the Middle East. Jibrin will be an added value to INGOT Financial Brokerage, especially since he holds many certificates that endorse our goal of providing a safe investment environment for traders – such as that for Anti-Money Laundering Awareness from CCL and Regulatory Induction from DFSA, to name a few – along with his extensive knowledge of the DFSA Code of Business Conduct and regulatory overview.

Jibrin commented: