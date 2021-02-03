FXSpotStream appoints Antony Brocksom as global head of sales and new business

The multibank FX streaming aggregation and a matching service provider FXSpotStream has appointed Antony Brocksom as SVP, Global Head of Sales and New Business.
FXSpotStream continues to build its strong team with the promotion of Brocksom. Most recently, he served at the company as SVP, EMEA Head of Sales and New Business since April 2015 when he joined FXSpotStream.
Prior to FXSpotStream, Brocksom was Product Manager at VoxSmart between December 2014 and April 2015.
He also served as European FX Prime Brokerage Business Manager at Barclays Investment Bank from August 2010 to December 2014. Before that he was European Product Manager – FXPB at JP Morgan between November 2008 and June 2010.
FXSpotStream recently hired long time R5FX head of technology Amar Vadher as Infrastructure and Connectivity Manager as part of the company’s recent expansion.
Yesterday the company posted its January trading volumes and reported it was second highest ADV ever of $49.036 billion.