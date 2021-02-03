FXSpotStream appoints Antony Brocksom as global head of sales and new business

The multibank FX streaming aggregation and a matching service provider FXSpotStream has appointed Antony Brocksom as SVP, Global Head of Sales and New Business.

FXSpotStream continues to build its strong team with the promotion of Brocksom. Most recently, he served at the company as SVP, EMEA Head of Sales and New Business since April 2015 when he joined FXSpotStream.

Prior to FXSpotStream, Brocksom was Product Manager at VoxSmart between December 2014 and April 2015.