IG Group appoints Max Hayden as its new Global Head of Institutional Sales

UK online trading leader IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) announced that it has hired Max Hayden in a new role as Global Head of Institutional Sales.

Hayden has over 30 years of experience in the prime brokerage field. Prior to IG, he spent 2 years at ITI Capital, a private equity owned brokerage which covered both Institutional and Retail clients in global market execution, as CEO. Hayden’s career also includes BCS Global Markets and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He is based at IG’s offices in London and reports to Fouad Bajjali, CEO of IG Bank SA, who leads IG’s global institutional business.

Fouad Bajjali commented on the new hire:

Max has a proven track record of client focus and helping to develop businesses. His appointment demonstrates our clear commitment to grow and build our institutional business, which is a key growth opportunity within IG’s wider strategy of achieving a 30% increase in revenue by FY22. Max will manage a growing global team with a focus on the UK, Switzerland, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Asia-Pacific and will address the specific needs of hedge funds and family offices.

In May 2019, June Felix, CEO, IG Group announced six strategic choices, which underpin how the Group operates, how it intends to continue to deliver value and how it will reach its goal of providing the best client trading experience. The company recently announced net trading revenue £249.9 million for the six months ended 30 November 2019 (H1 FY20).

June Felix, Chief Executive, commented:

We are now six months into the delivery of our multi-year strategy and are on track to deliver on the mediumterm growth targets we have set ourselves. Early indications are very encouraging with continued growth in the client base in our Core Markets, and convincing progress in the areas identified as Significant Opportunities. I am very much looking forward to continuing the delivery of our strategy, and also to welcoming Mike McTighe as Chairman of IG Group in February.

IG Group have four growth levers to reach the strategic choices, including segmented target markets, expanded distribution channels, multi-product offering and a global firm with more local focus.