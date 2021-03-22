ICM.com appoints FX veteran Andy Ring as GM of Greater China Region

UK-based global multi-regulated financial service provider, ICM.com has revealed the appointment of Andy Ring as the General Manager of the Greater China region.

Ring brings to the company more than 15 years of experience in in sales and management positions in the financial service industry and 10 years focused on the Chinese markets in particular. Rings has worked with companies such as Oanda, Gain Capital, Saxo Bank and Maersk.

With a various set of cross-cultural and cross-functional skills and expertise, Ring’s experience also includes effective implementation of regional expansion strategies, product portfolio optimization, and developing distribution channels. He holds a Masters degree in Economics and International Business from the Copenhagen Business School in Denmark.