ICM.com appoints FX veteran Andy Ring as GM of Greater China Region

March 22, 2021


UK-based global multi-regulated financial service provider, ICM.com has revealed the appointment of Andy Ring as the General Manager of the Greater China region.

Ring brings to the company more than 15 years of experience in in sales and management positions in the financial service industry and 10 years focused on the Chinese markets in particular. Rings has worked with companies such as Oanda, Gain Capital, Saxo Bank and Maersk.

With a various set of cross-cultural and cross-functional skills and expertise, Ring’s experience also includes effective implementation of regional expansion strategies, product portfolio optimization, and developing distribution channels. He holds a Masters degree in Economics and International Business from the Copenhagen Business School in Denmark.

ICM.com appointment
Shoaib Abedi, CEO of ICM.com commented:

 We are always looking for new ways to provide our current and future clients with the top-notch support and customer services that ICM has become known for over the past 11 years. We are excited to have Andy leading the company in its success in the Greater China region.

Andy Ring said:

Building on ICM.com’s recent success, I am pleased and honoured to be part of this growing organisation. In my role as General Manager, I am excited to contribute to the continued development and maintenance of high service standards that our clients in the Greater China area are accustomed to.

