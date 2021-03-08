ICM.com names Joanne Tayara Director of Dubai office

UK-based global multi-regulated financial service provider, ICM.com, today announced the appointment of Joanne Tayara as Director of the Dubai representative office.
Tayara has been promoted after seven years at the company and proven leadership.
Shoaib Abedi, CEO and Founder of ICM.com, commented:
Joanne is a financial visionary with a proven track record of execution. As an Operations Manager of the Dubai office for the past five years, Joanne has a solid understanding of our products and markets. We are looking forward to seeing the ICM Dubai representative office growing under Joanne’s guidance.
Joanne Tayara, Director of ICM.com Dubai branch, said:
It’s an honour to have been appointed Director at ICM’s Dubai office. With strong foundations for growth in the Middle East, I am confident that we can continue to build on this success and drive our strategic vision forward.
Tayara has over 14 years of experience in the financial sector, having held positions in operations management, marketing, sales, and dealing. Previously, she worked as a Senior FX Sales Manager at the First National Bank of Lebanon. After that, she joined ICM as Communication Coordinator in 2013. Two years after that Tayara was promoted to Operations Manager of the Dubai representative office