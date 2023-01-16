HKEX appoints Bonnie Y Chan as Co-COO and announces other management changes

I am delighted to appoint Bonnie as Co-COO, which will allow HKEX to better leverage her extensive industry experience as well as her credibility and strong stakeholder relationships. Together with Wilfred’s deep knowledge of our markets and those across our region, their combined skills will continue to be invaluable to us as we execute on the broad range of operational and strategic projects currently in train.

As Co-COOs, Bonnie Y Chan and Wilfred Yiu will oversee all operational matters of HKEX’s business together. They will report directly to HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin. Y Chan’s responsibilities will include directly overseeing the Chief China Economist’s Office, Corporate Communications, Group Strategy, Human Resources, Mainland Development and LME Clear.

These important management changes reflect our continued focus on driving forward our strategic imperatives, developing a strong, focused, client-centric organisation and utilising the considerable skills of the talented HKEX team as we build the Marketplace of the Future.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced on Monday several management changes. Bonnie Y Chan as Co-Chief Operating Officer has been appointed as Co-Chief Operating Officer (Co-COO) and Katherine Ng as Head of Listing, both effective from 1 February.

As Co-COO and Head of Equities, Yiu will continue oversee the operation of HKEX’s cash, derivatives, clearing and depository businesses. Additionally, he will also continue to serve as Chief Executive of both The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Futures Exchange Limited.

As the new Head of Listing , Katherine Ng will succeed Ms Chan. Ng started in HKEX in 2013 as Head of Policy and Secretariat Services, Listing Division. In her new position, he will Aguzin and become a member of the HKEX Management Committee.

He added:

I am also delighted to appoint Katherine as Head of Listing. She is a highly respected practitioner and has played a major role in both overseeing the work of the Listing Division and in the execution of a number of its most significant initiatives in recent years. I look forward to working with her as we continue to strengthen HKEX’s position as the international listing venue of choice.

Among the management changes are also the appointment of Glenda So as Group Head of Emerging Business and FIC. In her new role, So will oversee Market Policy and Development, in addition to her current responsibilities leading Fixed Income and Currency Markets, Data and Connectivity, Digital Assets and Carbon/ESG Markets.

Additionally, Matthew Chamberlain, Group Head of Commodities and CEO of the London Metal Exchange, will include in his responsibilities all of HKEX’s commodities business, including the Qianhai Mercantile Exchange and Global Commodities Product Development.

Last year, HKEX appointed Kian Hoe Tan as Managing Director and Head of Treasury.