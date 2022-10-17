Hargreaves Lansdown CEO Chris Hill to step down

Hargreaves Lansdown today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Chris Hill, has decided to retire. The UK investment platform is now looking for a replacement

Hill, who has lead the company since 2017, said that he will step down by November next year.

During his time with the British financial service company, Hill has steered the company though the crisis during the pandemic and has implemented strategies. He recently outlined a five-year plan to upgrade the investment platform.

Deanna Oppenheimer, Hargreaves Lansdown’s Chair commented:

Chris has successfully led the company through a period of significant change. He is leaving HL as a stronger company, with a clearly defined strategy that the Board fully supports.