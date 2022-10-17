Hargreaves Lansdown CEO Chris Hill to step down

Steffy Bogdanova
October 17, 2022 12:30 pm

Hargreaves Lansdown today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Chris Hill, has decided to retire. The UK investment platform is now looking for a replacement

Hill, who has lead the company since 2017, said that he will step down by November next year.

During his time with the British financial service company, Hill has steered the company though the crisis during the pandemic and has implemented strategies. He recently outlined a five-year plan to upgrade the investment platform.

Deanna Oppenheimer, Hargreaves Lansdown’s Chair commented:

Chris has successfully led the company through a period of significant change. He is leaving HL as a stronger company, with a clearly defined strategy that the Board fully supports.

Having started the implementation of the next phase of the company’s growth, Chris has decided it is time to pass the reins to a new CEO to continue to execute on this strategy and build on our market-leading proposition.

A financial industry veteran, Hill spent thirty years in different companies in executive roles. Prior to Hargreaves Lansdown, he served as CFO at IG Group and he has also worked at Travelex as Group Financial Controller and as CFO.

Hill commented:

Chris Hill

Chris Hill
Source: LinkedIn

I have been privileged to lead the Company over the last six years through a period of growth and also an unprecedented time of change.

I set in train a comprehensive strategy to ensure the company remains at the forefront of wealth management, including providing clients with the best digital tools. Having put in place strong foundations that are already delivering results, including an exceptional leadership team, it will be time after a thoughtful transition to hand over to my successor to take the company through the next phase of embedding this strategy.

