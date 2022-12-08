Dan Olley becomes the new CEO of Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc has appointed Dan Olley as the new Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director.

The appointment follows the retirement of Chris Hill who announced his retirement last October.

Olley currently serves as the CEO of data science firm Dunnhumby Ltd. He said that he will take up the new role in 2023, after he is “released from current obligations.” Until then, Hill will remain in the CEO position and after that he will help with the transition until November 2023.