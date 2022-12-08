Dan Olley becomes the new CEO of Hargreaves Lansdown

Olley currently serves as the CEO of data science firm Dunnhumby Ltd. He said that he will take up the new role in 2023, after he is “released from current obligations.” Until then, Hill will remain in the CEO position and after that he will help with the transition until November 2023.
Olly has served as pendent non-executive director at Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) since June 2019. Prior to becoming CEO of Dunnhumby, he worked at analytics company RELX for 17 years. While there, he held a number of senior digital roles and helped drive its digital transformation.
Having worked with Dan in a non-executive capacity over the last three years, I have been highly impressed by both his strategic insight and his depth of experience in digital transformation and, as such, I am delighted that he will be the next CEO of HL.
His strong transformation leadership across complex scale businesses and experience of driving growth and client engagement through digital change is a great match for HL as we continue to deliver on our strategy. We very much look forward to working together with Dan in this new capacity when he joins us next year.
Dan Olley said:
Dan Olley
I am delighted to be joining HL as its next CEO. This is a company with an exceptional track record, a strong strategic position and a formidable brand. I am tremendously excited at the opportunity to lead the business through its digital transformation and into its next stage of growth. Having joined the Board in 2019, I have a deep understanding and passion for the business. HL has a clear purpose, highly talented people and an obsession for client service. I look forward to building on the work of Chris and the team to drive even more value for our clients and to capitalise on the opportunities ahead.” for the business.
