Hargreaves Lansdown Revenues Rise 20% Despite Net New Business Decline

UK-based financial brokerage Hargreaves Lansdown released its report for the six months ended December 31, 2022, on Wednesday, revealing a 20% rise in revenue compared to the same period last year.

The FTSE 100 firm reported revenue of £350 million, compared to £291.1 million in the prior year period, despite a 30% decline in net new business, which came in at £1.6 billion, compared to the previous £2.3 billion.

Total assets under administration also fell, coming in at £127.1 billion, 10% below last year’s £141.2 billion.