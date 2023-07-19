Hargreaves Lansdown adds 13K new clients in Q4 2023

UK-based financial brokerage Hargreaves Lansdown released its report for the three months ended 30 June 2023.

For the fourth quarter of the year, the company registered £1.7 billion of net new, with a 6% increase from the previous quarter and slightly lower than last year.

The assets under administration (AUA) for the period stood at £134 billion in the fourth quarter, with a 2% rise, driven by net new business and positive market movements

Hargreaves Lansdown also reported 13,000 new active clients for the quarter, reaching 1,804,000 clients in total. Client retention for the period reached 92%, however, the asset retention rate came in at 89.7%, as a result from some cash withdrawals by clients to fund cost-of-living increases.