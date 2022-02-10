Gold-i grows sales team with appointments of Mark Alvarez-Buylla and David Hillier

Gold-i today revealed a restructuring of its sales operations to fuel further growth, focusing on digital assets and liquidity management.

The fintech firm has promoted Mark Alvarez-Buylla promoted from Director of Operations to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). AS CCO, he will drive Gold-i’s business and commercial strategy, he will also be responsible for the sales, marketing and finance functions.

Tom Higgins, CEO, Gold-i commented:

Mark truly embodies Gold-i’s core values and, since joining the firm in 2018, has played a major role in streamlining our processes, enhancing our client service and driving the business forwards. He will be an asset to the company as CCO and I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to grow the business.

Gold-i has also added David Hillier to its team as as Senior Sales Consultant. In his new role, he will report to Mark Alvarez-Buylla. Hillier brings 20 years of B2B and B2C sales experience in a range of sectors including retail and high end property. He has been a strong advocate of digital assets since 2017