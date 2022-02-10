Gold-i grows sales team with appointments of Mark Alvarez-Buylla and David Hillier

Steffy Bogdanova
February 10, 2022 10:02 am

Gold-i today revealed a restructuring of its sales operations to fuel further growth, focusing on digital assets and liquidity management.

The fintech firm has promoted Mark Alvarez-Buylla promoted from Director of Operations to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). AS CCO, he will drive Gold-i’s business and commercial strategy, he will also be responsible for the sales, marketing and finance functions.

Tom Higgins, CEO, Gold-i commented:

Mark truly embodies Gold-i’s core values and, since joining the firm in 2018, has played a major role in streamlining our processes, enhancing our client service and driving the business forwards. He will be an asset to the company as CCO and I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to grow the business.

Gold-i has also added David Hillier to its team as as Senior Sales Consultant. In his new role, he will report to Mark Alvarez-Buylla. Hillier brings 20 years of B2B and B2C sales experience in a range of sectors including retail and high end property. He has been a strong advocate of digital assets since 2017

Higgins continued:

David impressed us at the interview with his in-depth knowledge of the digital asset space and his proven track record working for SME businesses in B2B sales.

Mark Alvarez-Buylla, Gold-i’s CCO said:

Gold-i had its most successful year last year and we are in a strong position for further growth, especially with David on board as Senior Sales Consultant. With our focus this year on growing our Crypto SwitchTM 2.0 client base of fund managers and brokers, David is ideally placed to grow this segment of Gold-i’s business.

David Hillier, Senior Sales Consultant at Gold-i added:

Joining Gold-i is a great career move for me, combining my interest in digital assets with my sales experience. I am very excited about entering a new sector. Gold-i is a pioneer in the digital assets space, and I really believe that digital assets are going to change the world, which is why I jumped at the opportunity to work at Gold-i.

