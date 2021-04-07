Former Israel Banks Supervisor Hedva Ber joins eToro as Deputy CEO and Global COO

As someone from the traditional banking industry, I chose to join eToro, an innovative leader in global fintech and a business at the forefront of the new world of investing, out of a belief in the company’s vision and management. I look forward to working with it’s employees and management, ensuring that eToro continues to operate at the highest level of regulatory standards. I look forward to overseeing the ongoing investment in the company’s operational capabilities to support its rapid growth and create value for its customers and investors.

Ber brings over 25 years of experience in the banking and finance industry. From 2015 to 2020 she served as Israel’s Supervisor of Banks where she actively promoted digital transformation and the implementation of innovation and technological changes in the banking and payment sectors. She has held several senior roles at Bank Leumi, the last being Chief Risk Officer.

Ber was also on the Board of Directors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in London between 2005 and 2008 where she represented the State of Israel. Ber has a PhD in Economics from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Through her career she has established herself as one of Israel’s leading and influential economists who drove significant changes in the banking sector.

Yoni Assia, eToro Co-Founder and CEO commented:

I am delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Ber as eToro’s Deputy CEO and Global COO. Dr. Ber joined us as a consultant earlier this year and I’m thrilled that she has become a permanent, full time member of eToro’s senior leadership team. Dr. Ber brings with her invaluable experience across regulation, corporate governance and risk management. eToro has always placed a strong focus on providing the very best experience to our clients while rigorously adhering to global regulations and applying the highest standards of operational excellence. Under Hedva’s leadership, eToro will remain at the forefront of best practice as we scale the business.

eToro recently hired investment veteran Dan Moczulski to drive growth in UK and Ireland. Moczulski was appointed as UK Regional Manager and Head of Business Development.

Earlier in March the company confirmed intentions to go public, the company confirmed its plans to merge with blank check company FinTech Acquisition Corp. V and become listed on NASDAQ.