Former Bloomberg Tradebook veteran Paul Beatty joins FlexTrade

FlexTrade Systems, a multi-asset execution and order management systems firm, has just informed that it has added former Bloomberg Tradebook vet Paul Beatty to its team. Beatty joins the company as Director of Business Development.

Beatty has over 25 years’ experience in FX and will be based in FlexTrade’s New York office. Prior to FlexTrade, he was a Managing Director at technology provider Spotex, and a Director at TP ICAP. He also spent 17 years as a Global Managing Director Tradebook FX at Bloomberg. Whilst managing the global sales force, he launched the first electronic anonymous FX trading platform inside the Bloomberg ecosystem.