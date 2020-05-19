Former Bloomberg Tradebook veteran Paul Beatty joins FlexTrade

FlexTrade Systems, a multi-asset execution and order management systems firm, has just informed that it has added former Bloomberg Tradebook vet Paul Beatty to its team. Beatty joins the company as Director of Business Development.
Beatty has over 25 years’ experience in FX and will be based in FlexTrade’s New York office. Prior to FlexTrade, he was a Managing Director at technology provider Spotex, and a Director at TP ICAP. He also spent 17 years as a Global Managing Director Tradebook FX at Bloomberg. Whilst managing the global sales force, he launched the first electronic anonymous FX trading platform inside the Bloomberg ecosystem.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Paul Beatty, Director of FX Business Development at FlexTrade, said:
I am truly excited to join a global leader within the trading technology space”, said Beatty. Beatty added, “I am proud to be part of a successful global company and I am looking forward to work with the global FX team and contribute to FlexTrade’s continued developments, whilst delivering the outstanding service and innovative solutions that clients need in order to support their strategic goals.
Manish Kedia, Managing Director at FlexTrade Singapore commented:
We are very pleased to welcome Paul Beatty as FlexTrade’s Director of FX Business Development in New York. With his solid background from the financial technology industry and 20 years of experience in the FX market, Paul will be a great added value to the
global team. This demonstrates our strong commitment to invest in our team and trading solutions, and constantly expand and have local presence in different parts of the world.