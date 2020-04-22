Banco Monex to become the first bank in Latin America to offer third-party access to CLSSettlement

US provider of settlement services for fx market CLS, announced that Banco Monex will become the first Latin American third-party service provider of CLSSettlement, CLS’s leading payment-versus-payment (PvP) FX settlement service.

In 2018 Banco Monex became the first Mexican bank to participate directly in CLSSettlement and it has been a member since. The decision to offer access to third-party participants is an indicator that there is a potential for growth of the CLSSettlement in the Latin American region. Banco Monex helps the mitigation of settlement risk by offering third-party access and at the same time improves liquidity efficiencies for the Mexican market.