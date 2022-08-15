Equiti Group names Christoffer Rosenkilde Nielsen Chief Technology Officer

Online multi-asset trading services provider Equiti Group, today revealed the appointment of Christoffer Rosenkilde Nielsen as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

In his new role, Nielsen will be responsible for driving the company’s global technology strategy. He will achieve that through promoting a strong engineering culture and providing technical leadership in all areas of the business.

Nielsen’s experience in the fintech sector include working for companies like Saxo Bank, ATP and as Euronext Securities’ Chief Information Officer.